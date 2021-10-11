Suspected thief shot dead by police at Grove

A suspected thief was this morning shot dead by police at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Andries of Grove Housing Scheme, EBD.

The incident occurred at around 02:50hrs following a high-speed chase between the suspect and ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

A statement from the police explained that some ranks were on a mobile patrol when they responded to a report that a motorcar with suspected stolen items was in the area.

Upon seeing the suspected vehicle, the ranks on patrol tried to intercept the car. However, the suspect vehicle sped away into the an access street at Golden Grove, EBD.

Police said one of the men from the vehicle opened fire on the ranks, causing the cops to return fire.

During the process, one of the suspects was shot while the other suspect escaped.

The shot suspect was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed whilst receiving medical attention.

A .32 spent shell was recovered by the police and the motor vehicle has been taken into police custody as the investigations continue.