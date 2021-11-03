Suspected murderer commits suicide

One of the suspects in the murder of Trevor Allen of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), has reportedly committed suicide.

Dead is Davin Persaud called “Chrissy”, 28, also of Parika Facade, EBE.

A police report noted that the man died at around 01:15h today at the Skeldon Public Hospital after he reportedly consumed a poisonous substance.

It was noted that the suspect consumed the substance while in the company of a male relative at Number 74 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

As such, the suspect was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition under police guard. However, he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Allen was on October 31 beaten, stabbed, and chopped to death by four men.

Reports are that Allen was consuming alcohol in the company of his two brothers at a shop in the area.

At around 20:50hrs, the man got into a heated argument with a known male who is one of the suspects.

As a result, the suspect held on to Allen and dealt him a cuff to his face, which resulted in a scuffle between them.

During the ordeal, the other three suspects arrived, armed with a cutlass and knives. They began to stab and chop Allen about his body.

One of the victim’s brothers, Harvey Allen, made an attempt to rescue him but received a chop to his back, which caused him to seek refuge in the nearby canal where he watched the suspects continue to assault his brother.

Police said the suspects then armed themselves with bricks and began to pelt at Harvey who was raising an alarm.

Persons in the area summoned the police, but upon arrival, the suspects had already made good their escape on foot.

The body of Allen was seen lying motionless; there were five stab wounds on the abdomen area and a chop wound to the forehead.