Suspected criminal arrested after highspeed chase with police in Linden

A 36-year-old man has been admitted a patient under guard after he received injuries about his body following a highspeed chase with police during the wee hours of today in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

At around 02:00hrs, a party of policemen were on a mobile patrol in the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) vehicle PAB 3155 in the Wismar Police Station District when they responded to a report of noise nuisance at Blueberry Hill.

On arrival at the location, ranks observed that there was a private party in progress with some 100 persons in attendance.

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, the ranks further observed two men acting in a suspicious manner. Upon seeing the cops, the men reportedly hurried towards motorcar PVV 4105 and drove away at a fast rate of speed.

The law enforcement officials gave chase but during the process, the vehicle stopped and a man exited from the passenger seat and the car continued speeding away.

The cops managed to intercept the vehicle along Burnham Drive in the vicinity of the Riverview Hotel where they instructed the driver to exit the car.

However, the driver reversed his vehicle and drove away towards Silvertown area. The cops continued to give chase and during the process, they requested assistance.

The Force’s motor vehicle PAB 3161 joined the chase. The civilian motorcar then crashed into the Force’s vehicle, resulting in it [civilian motorcar] veering off the road and colliding with a GTT power dish.

The officers exited their respective vehicles where they observed the suspect exiting the crashed motorcar from the window.

The cops then searched the vehicle in the suspect’s presence and found a 9MM Taurus Pistol, a magazine and eleven 9MM ammunition rounds under the driver’s seat.

The suspect was told of the offence committed and was cautioned to which he reportedly replied “me ain’t know about that firearm why yall fighting me down for.”

“It was observed that the said motorcar received extensive damages and the suspect had what appeared to be injuries to his right hand. He was then arrested and escorted to the MacKenzie Public Hospital where he received medical attention where he is presently admitted as a patient under guard,” Police Headquarters said.