Suspect reportedly shot during attempted robbery in Georgetown

A robbery attempt on a money changer earlier today in Georgetown was thwarted, with one of the two perpetrators believed to have been shot.

The incident occurred at about midday today on the corners of America Street and Avenue of the Republic in Georgetown, where Terrence Dean – a clothes vendor and money changer – was plying his trade.

Dean told this publication that he was doing a transaction when two masked men on a motorcycle approached him.

According to Dean, he took refuge in a nearby store but the perpetrators followed him in the business place.

Whilst in the business place, someone opened fire on the suspects, and it is believed that one of them was shot to the foot.

Nevertheless, the perpetrators made good their escape.

The police are investigating the incident.