Suspect rearrested for Rose Hall Town double murder

Police in Berbice have rearrested a suspect as the probe continues into the brutal murder of 31-year-old Melissa Arokium and her eight-year-old son Anthony Arokium, whose bodies were discovered in their home at Rose Hall Town, Berbice, on August 23.

On Sunday, Police rearrested one of four suspects who were initially taken into custody when the probe commenced more than five weeks ago.

The rearrest suspect, who is a relative of the deceased, comes after family members had reported that he had broken into the house where the two bodies were found after he was initially released from custody.

It was reported that the woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while the child was on his bed and was also in a pool of blood. His body had what appeared to be at least one stab wound to the back of his neck, while his mother’s body appeared to have chop wounds to the neck, shoulder and chest.

The victim had operated a small grocery shop at her home. She shared the building with her brother, who is a cane harvester, but they lived in separate apartments.

Post-mortem examinations performed on the bodies by Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan determined that the woman died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to incised wounds to the neck, while the cause of death of her son was given as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple incised wounds.