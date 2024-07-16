Suspect in murder of Venezuelan woman at Diamond to be charged

Dead Venezuelan national: Evelyn Alfonzo Alves

The suspect in the murder of Venezuelan national, Evelyn Alfonzo Alves who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of her head over a week ago, is expected to be charged.

According to the Police, investigators have received legal advice to charge Haslyn Hodge – the prime suspect in the woman’s murder.

Hodge is currently in Police custody and is slated to appear at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

On July 7, Alves’s body was found lying on the access road leading into the New Diamond Development Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) – an area primarily under construction.

She was discovered by construction workers in the area.

At the time of discovery, the woman’s head was in a pool of blood.

Detectives recovered a 9mm spent shell casing approximately 10 feet from where the victim lay, along with a cell phone in close proximity to her body.