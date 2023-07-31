Suspect in minibus driver’s death arrested, murder weapon found

Dead: Zehron Nieuenkirk

A woman accused of the fatal stabbing of Zehron Nieuenkirk, a minibus driver known as “Orlando” from West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, has been apprehended by the police and the murder weapon recovered.

The woman was arrested since Friday – one day after she stabbed Nieuenkirk at the Linden Bus Park Water and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown.

The murder weapon was found in a drain at the Linden Bus Park in Georgetown

She was then escorted by detectives back to the crime scene, where she pointed out the murder weapon, which was found in a nearby drain at the Linden Bus Park.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect, identified only as ‘Vanessa,’ was conversing with Nieuenkirk on the Parliament Building fence when he allegedly pinched her left hand.

In response, she swiftly pulled out a pointed brown-handled knife from her waist.

Distressed by the sight of the weapon, Nieuenkirk warned her against using it, and in a joking manner, playfully hugged and lifted her from behind. However, moments later, he realized he had been wounded and questioned the suspect about her actions.

Police said the injured man displayed a bleeding wound on his right-side groin area. Following the assault, the suspect fled the scene.

After the incident, the minibus driver’s family members expressed their grief and anguish at the tragic loss of their loved one. They shared that the suspect and the victim were friends, making the situation even more unfortunate.

Upon visiting the dead man’s home, his cousin-in-law recounted to Guyana Times the distressing moment when they witnessed his bus arriving at the hospital, and shortly after, he succumbed to his injuries.

The family was at the hospital with a young cousin at the time, unaware of the unfolding tragedy.

Relieved that the suspect has been apprehended, the family said they hope that she will face the full weight of the law for her alleged actions.