Suspect in Letter Kenny murder dies in police custody

Syjit Ramotar, the suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Joshua Hardatt, has died in police custody.

Ramotar, who had confessed to the murder, reportedly died by suicide at a police station in Berbice.

Ramotar was charged with murder and was slated to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Hardatt’s body was on Wednesday found in a car along the backdam at Letter Kenny, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The suspect, who was arrested in another region, confessed to killing the victim, claiming that Hardatt had an affair with his wife whilst he was incarcerated.

Ramotar was only released from prison on Saturday, where he was serving a three months sentence for assault.