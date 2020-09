Police ranks in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) have arrested a resident of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, who was wanted for the murder of a fisherman. The 32-year-old man, Winston Robertson also …

A 7-year-old girl is now hospital with a broken leg after the car in which she was travelling in suffered a blowout and toppled off the Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Friday night. The accident occurre…