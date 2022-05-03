Suspect finally arrested for 2019 murder of Sophia man

Joseph Sargeant [suspect] and Terry Ault [victim]

Forty-one-year-old Joseph Sargeant called “Joey” who was wanted for questioning in relation to the 2019 murder of Terry Ault was arrested on Monday.

The construction worker of Postal Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown is now being interrogated about the murder committed on Ault which took place on July 23, 2019 in South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Ault, a father of one, reportedly left his Lot 63, Block A, South Sophia home to attend a pool party in the same community. However, at about 03:00h on July 21, 2019, the man’s relatives received reports that he had been shot.

Ault was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is still unclear what caused the shooting; however, five persons, including two women, were held for questioning by the police.

No one was charged for the offence.

On August 1, 2019, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for Sargeant’s arrest.