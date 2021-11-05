Suspect confesses to killing doctor; PME shows multiple blunt trauma

Suspect Hilton Franklin

The prime suspect in the murder of Dr Colin Roach, who was arrested this morning while attempting to flee to neighbouring Suriname, has since confessed to inflicting the fatal wounds on the doctor.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed to this publication that the suspect, Hilton Franklin, has since “admitted to inflicting the fatal wounds on the deceased.” However, Blanhum did not divulge any further details.

Ranks of the Major Crimes Unit arrested the 25-year-old man around 05:00h today at the “backtrack” route to Suriname, in Berbice.

INews was informed that the suspect is a friend of Dr Roach, who was on Tuesday night found in a pool of blood in his Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown Office.

Investigators had visited the home of the suspect but he and his family were not there. This was after the doctor’s stolen vehicle was discovered at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination conducted on the 49-year-old medical practitioner revealed that he died from multiple blunt trauma to the head.

The PME was performed by government pathologist Doctor Nehaul Singh.

Dead: Dr Colin Roach

Police in a report said two males who worked with the doctor on Tuesday said the clinic was opened for business between 07:00h and 15:00h.

After the clinic closed, one of the males went out of the building while the other retired to his living quarters in the top flat, leaving the doctor in his office on the middle flat.

Police said at 20:00h a male was seen exiting the building and returned about seven minutes later and re-entered the clinic.

Then around 22:18h, the vehicle belonging to the doctor headed north out of Duke Street.

It was further observed that the lights in the doctor’s office were still on which prompted one of the employees to call the doctor on his cellular phone, but he received no answer.

The medical doctor was later found lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood in the examination area.

A wound was seen on the left side of the doctor’s forehead.

The two men who worked with the doctor are also in custody assisting with investigations.