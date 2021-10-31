Suspect arrested in Tokyo train Halloween knife attack that injured at least 17 people

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a costume that appeared to depict the character of the Joker from the Batman franchise.

At least one passenger — a man in his 70s — is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, police said.

Cell phone footage showed chaotic scenes from inside the train as the attack unfolded on the Keio line. In the video, passengers can be seen running through a train carriage to get away from the attacker. Loud bangs and screaming can be heard. A ball of flames then erupts, filling the carriage with smoke.

Passengers can then be seen jumping out of the train’s windows to escape and running along a station platform away from the train, which had made an emergency stop.

