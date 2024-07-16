Surinamese woman found dead in West Berbice hotel

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old Surinamese citizen.

She has been identified as Gaitree Katrain.

Her body was discovered on Monday afternoon at the Starlite Hotel located at Lot 19 Section ‘F’, D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.

Investigations so far revealed that the woman had checked into a hotel room alone on Thursday last and was scheduled to check out on Monday.

During her stay, she would periodically leave and return to the hotel.

At approximately 17:10hrs on Monday, she was discovered by staff in an unconscious state.

The body was found lying face down on the bed, with a white tea cup beside her head.

Two bottles containing a red substance suspected to be gasoline were found near the bed and in the sink.

The body was transferred to Fort Wellington Hospital and was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The body is presently in cold storage at Bailey’s Funeral Parlor, awaiting an autopsy.