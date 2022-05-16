Supervisor attacked after refusing to buy alcohol for co-worker

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an attack committed on 30-year-old man who refused to purchase alcohol for a co-worker.

Injured is James Dos Santos of Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who is a supervisor at a logging company.

Reports are that at around 21:00h on Sunday, the supervisor was sleeping in the company’s truck at Kaburi Village, Essequibo River when he was awakened by the co-worker who requested money to purchase alcohol.

Dos Santos reportedly refused to give the co-worker money and as such, the man became enraged.

“…the suspect then picked up an object and dealt the victim one lash to his right leg, causing him to collapse to the ground. The victim raised an alarm and was assisted by members of the village,” police explained.

Dos Santos was then escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital. He is suffering from a fracture to the tibia and fibula of his right leg. The man was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police are currently on the hunt for the suspect.