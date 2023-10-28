Suge Knight Places NBA YoungBoy Among 90s Legends Like Tupac

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy is receiving high praise from incarcerated label legend Suge Knight, who places him on the same pedestal as some 90s legends.

Suge Knight is making use of the developments in the technological space despite being locked up in the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where he is currently serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a man that he ran over with his car.

Knight, 58, will be eligible for parole until October 2034, but he’s passing his time with his podcast Collect Call With Suge Knight, which is recorded over jail telephone calls. Knight, who signed artists Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and Dr Dre, mentions YoungBoy in his latest podcast, noting that the young rapper deserves his “cigars,” aka flowers.

“You still got people in the game doing well and they deserve they cigars you know,” Knight says.

“NBA YoungBoy, man I like that little young m**thafka he deserves his cigars. He talks sh*t, he about that life, he marches to his own beat,” Knight said.

YoungBoy has not reacted to Suge Knight’s compliment, but the rapper has been elevated on the same level as Drake due to his ability to stream music and break records.

It’s not the first time someone has named him on the same level as some of the biggest names in rap since the 1990s, as Birdman has also shared his thoughts on YB being one of the best rappers of this generation.

Fans of the 24-year-old rapper also agreed with Knight’s comments online.

“See I’m telling yall to da ogs yb is da face of this generation im talm bout he should b put on Mount Rushmore of da top 5 rappers of this generation not on no dick riding shii tho all of em been showing him love and real recognize real and dats facts man,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Suge, snoop, c murda, birdman, wayne all gave yb flowers, and these old heads still hating,” another fan said. “Damn no one can say yb not about it after fucking suge knight vouch for him,” another added.

In the meantime, YB has been keeping a low profile since his bond condition was relaxed earlier this year to allow his friends and family to visit. The father of 11 also got married to his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, at the start of the year.

He recently announced that his new album, Decided 2, is coming on November 10.