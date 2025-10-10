Success families begin process to secure land ownership

Caribbean Clash of Champions set for November 2 at South Dakota Over 80 WCD households affected by major overtopping Over $1B in ganja destroyed along Upper Berbice River Thrilling superbike showdown expected at South Dakota on Nov. 2 Hill Foot man jailed 16 years of killing reputed wife Guyana awaits arbitration ruling on US$100M parking meter lawsuit
10 October 2025
As promised just over a week ago, undocumented homeowners of Success, East Coast Demerara, have officially begun the process of obtaining ownership documents for the lands they have occupied for years.

Today, the Community Development Department of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is facilitating the process for families as they receive their allocation letters and commence payments for their lots — a key step toward full ownership.

This follows an engagement on September 30, 2025, where Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, met with residents occupying a government reserve in the area to discuss longstanding land regularisation matters.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to resolving the issue, noting that while the process requires patience and coordination, tangible progress is being made.

The regularisation process in Success commenced in 2021, when CH&PA conducted detailed inventory, block, and occupation surveys. The final survey plan was later submitted to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) and a block title was obtained.

Verification exercises identified 51 lots within the area, of which 43 structures were inventoried and assigned identification numbers (SRD 1 to SRD 43).

The CH&PA’s Community Development Department further verified occupancy and updated the layout to include footpaths ensuring proper access for every household.

