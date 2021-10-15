Success Elementary School student tops NGSA with 524 marks

Nirvana Wimal

Nirvana Wimal of the Success Elementary School is this year’s top National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) student, having gained 524 marks, earning her a spot at Queen’s College.

The announcement was posted today by the Ministry of Education on its Facebook Page.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand and other officials are currently at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for the official NGSA 2021 Announcements.

However, according to the Ministry’s Page, the second top students are Deja Datt of the New Guyana School and Paris Timmerman of the Chateau Margot Primary who both earned 523 marks.