Success accident: Family says man was chased to his death

Dead: Ajay Ali

By: La’Wanda McAllister

Family members of 22-year-old Ajay Ali, who was killed in a fatal accident along the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), says the man was chased to his demise.

Ali, a father of one of Unity Village, Mahaica, ECD was on Monday evening struck down and killed by a motorcar driven by a 46-year-old resident of Cane Grove, ECD.

The driver alleged that he was proceeding along the Success Public Road when Ali suddenly ran into the path of the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Ali fell onto the road surface where he received several injuries about his body. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking with this publication today, the victim’s sister, Tresha Narine, contended that her brother did not intentionally run into the path of the vehicle, but rather, he was being chased by a group of men.

“He left home the night and went out with his friends. Based on what we were told, he went into the shop at the Success Road to buy something when a guy look at him just so and ask him why he looking at him. He then told the boy ‘how you know I looking at you if you didn’t look at me’.”

“As soon as he said that, the boy and a group of boys approach him and start hitting him and slapping him up in his head. We heard that he get vex and start quarreling and walk out the shop. Shortly after, one of the boys went to a car and pull out a crowbar and they start chasing him”.

Narine said her brother started running until he got to the edge of the road and within the blink of an eye, the motorcar struck him off his feet.

“When he got knock, he flung up in the air and when he fall, he hit his head at the edge of the road. He didn’t have the chance to say nothing, not even a goodbye. It was a whole misunderstanding. Also, if that driver was not driving so fast, he could have just break his foot or something but he was speeding”, the woman contended.

Narine said after the fatal crash occurred, the family received a telephone call from her brother’s friends saying that he was involved in an accident and that they should come to the scene immediately. She said the family did not know of the severity of the accident until they got to the scene.

“When they called me, they lied to us. They didn’t want us to know that he died on the spot because my mother was with us. We thought that it was a minor accident and that he maybe broke his foot or something, but, when we got there, they already cover him up with a sheet,” the sister recalled.

“We were in so much shock that we started screaming to the top of our lungs hoping that that would bring him back, but no matter how hard we screamed, he was not waking up. He was just lying there. My brother had so much plans,” the woman cried.

Ali, who worked as a fisherman, was married and had a two-year-old son.

Narine said she is hoping that her family gets justice for her brother’s death because he should not have met his demise in that manner.

“Nobody in their right senses will never run over a road with traffic like that. He was being chased…When we went and find out, we were told that he did not run over the road, he didn’t even reach the middle of the road,” the sister explained.

It is unclear if the males who were chasing Ali have been identified and/or arrest. However, the driver of the motorcar was taken into police custody, assisting with the investigation.