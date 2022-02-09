Su seeking legal advice on “false” Vice News allegations

See full statement issued by Chinese businessman Su Zhi Rong:

I, Su Zhi Rong, wish to state categorically that have never solicited any bribe/inducement from any company or individual for either myself or any government official including the Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

I have read the insinuations by the VICE News network and others and wish to deny any wrong doing including influence-peddling.

I have been a businessman in Guyana for many years and I have always conducted myself in accordance with local and international laws and standards.

I wish to refute strongly any suggestion that I acted on behalf of any government official, that presented myself as a representative of anyone, or that I promised any favor or business-related reward. I have already engaged with my legal representatives on these false reports and fabrications.