Students informed about opportunities in oil and gas sector

Students from Brickdam Secondary, St. Joseph High School and St. Stanislaus College have benefitted from a training seminar which focused on the potential areas and opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Particularly, they were exposed to areas within which they can further their studies, understanding the oil and gas sector from an economic point of view and the oil and gas value chain.

Presenters at this session were Mr. Joel Bhagwandin, Financial Analyst, Mr. Manniram Prashad, President of Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) and Capt. Christopher Murray, lecturer and Mrs Miranda Thakur-Deen of Atlantic Alliance (AA) Maritime & Offshore Training School.

This programme is being sponsored by Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company Limited (GTT).