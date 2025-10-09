Govt moves ahead with land regularisation in Section 'E' Non-Pareil West Police to crack down on minibus operators amid reports of overcharging Truck drivers charged with causing death of contractor at Riverstown Johnson &amp; Johnson ordered to pay $966 million in talc cancer case after jury finds company liable Opportunities for advancement are tied to performance, discipline &amp; education - Deputy Commissioner tells new recruits GOAL now accepting applications for 2026 scholarships
World News

Strong magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off southern Philippines 

09 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

BREAKING,

News|Earthquakes

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 has struck offshore in the southern Philippines, the country’s seismology agency said, with a tsunami warning issued and people in nearby coastal areas urged to evacuate to higher ground.

The strong quake struck in waters off Manay town in Davao Oriental in the Mindanao region at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Based on the local tsunami scenario database, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that “wave heights of more than one metre above normal tides” should be expected.

Tsunami waves may be higher along enclosed bays and straits, the institute said.

The institute “strongly advised” people living in several regions to immediately evacuate to higher ground and further inland.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

 

Support us

Related News

25 September 2025

Four takeaways from Donald Trump’s meeting with Turkiye’s President Erdogan 

27 September 2025

Denmark reports new drone sightings overnight at military sites 

05 October 2025

Gov Newsom says Trump is sending California National Guard troops to Oregon 

01 October 2025

Israeli settlers burn Palestinian home, fell olive trees in West Bank 