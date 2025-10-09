Strong magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off southern Philippines 

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 has struck offshore in the southern Philippines, the country’s seismology agency said, with a tsunami warning issued and people in nearby coastal areas urged to evacuate to higher ground.

The strong quake struck in waters off Manay town in Davao Oriental in the Mindanao region at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Based on the local tsunami scenario database, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that “wave heights of more than one metre above normal tides” should be expected.

Tsunami waves may be higher along enclosed bays and straits, the institute said.

The institute “strongly advised” people living in several regions to immediately evacuate to higher ground and further inland.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.