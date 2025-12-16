Stricter accountability from next year – Top Cop warns police officers

With more than 20 police ranks currently before the courts on criminal charges, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has issued a stern warning against engaging in criminal activity or inappropriate behaviour.

“Traffic police are traffic police. General duty police are general duty police. Anti-crime police are anti-crime police. You know why its phased out? To avoid conflict and corruption. Maintain the posture that we give to you,” the Top Cop said while addressing officers at the Guyana Police Force’s Regional Division 4A Annual Christmas Luncheon & Award Ceremony 2025.

“We have about 25 people before the court already. We don’t want to add more to it. And so next year, it will be strict accountability. In fact, quarterly monitoring and evaluation commenced this last quarter and next year it’s going to be more serious,” he added.

He cautioned officers against operating without oversight, stressing that increased monitoring will be enforced across regions.

“Don’t think that you’re in a region and you’re doing your own thing. You might just see a message coming through for you to report to headquarters for development, meaning you are not on par,” he further emphasised.

Addressing concerns about the reputation of the Force, Hicken urged ranks to conduct themselves responsibly, particularly during the festive season.

He cautioned officers against engaging in any behaviour that could tarnish the image or performance of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), reminding them to priorities their safety and professionalism. The Commissioner also encouraged officers to make responsible choices when socialising, advising them to arrange designated drivers when going out and to always uphold the standards expected of police officers, both on and off duty. “We’re in the festive season. Please do not do anything to tarnish our performance. Please do not do anything to tarnish the reputation of the organisation. When you leave here, go home safely. If you’re going out with friends, get a driver. Ensure you do the right thing as policemen and women,” he urged.