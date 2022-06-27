Storm wrecks several houses at Sophia

Some of the damages done to the houses owned by Bernard Samuel (top) and Leroy Vandiding (bottom) as a result of the storm

By: Amar Persaud

Several residents of Sophia, Greater Georgetown are now counting their losses after heavy winds damaged their houses.

Bernard Samuel, 67, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was on Monday morning left in shock after the roof of an opposing house was completely blown off and found its way on top of his.

This led to a series of damages to his home which he shares with his wife. The entire western side of the roof collapsed.

“The roof from there (the opposing building) sail over the wire here and land on the western part of my house. After the noise and the rain, I thought was a thunderbolt and then when I come out, I saw [what happened],” Samuel related.

“My water tank damage too and the back step broken, the concrete, because of the weight, it cracked,” he added.

The pensioner and his wife are now faced with some $150,000 in damages. Samuel is hoping to get compensation from the owner of the house from which the roof was blown off. He related that the owner has been cooperative so far and has even provided a carpenter to assess the damages.

“I tell he that he got to do something about it because I can’t sleep with my windows like that, so he said he gone send the men them just to put in something temporary,” Samuel said.

Bernard Samuel

Meanwhile, this publication spoke with the owner of the house from which the roof blew off. Leroy Vandiding, 39, was adamant that the roof was sturdy. He is in shock that the winds were strong enough to rip off the roofing. Vandiding is also facing costly damages.

“About 2 ‘o’clock this morning we had some heavy rain, with some heavy winds and I got up to drink some water, next yuh know, I see my roof start flying with the heavy winds…that’s about it, there is nothing more to tell, it’s a natural disaster,” he expressed.

Leroy Vandiding

Some residents in the area are also facing minor damages such as broken widows and pipes lines due to this unexpected disaster, while others were at the time without electricity.