STEMGuyana to host Young Innovators Expo on Jan 27

STEMGuyana is thrilled to announce the Young Innovators Expo, slated to take place on January 27th, 2024, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel. This expo is dedicated to inspiring Guyana’s next generation of tech pioneers and is sponsored by notable entities including IDB and ANSA McAL Trading Limited.

The Young Innovators Expo promises an exhilarating day packed with hands-on STEM experiences for children and families. This event will feature drone sports, interactive activities, and robotics competitions. Participants will have the opportunity to fly drones, build robots, win prizes, and meet professionals from various industries who are shaping the future of technology and innovation. The nation’s first-ever national drone soccer league, the world’s newest e-sport will be launched at the exciting event.

STEMGuyana invites all aspiring young creators and thinkers to join this celebration of innovation and creativity. Tickets are available at $2,000 per person and $5,000 per family (up to 5 persons), with special discounts for parents and siblings of registered STEM Club students.

The event is more than just an expo; it’s a platform for young minds to showcase their ingenuity and for families to discover the exciting world of STEM education. The expo also serves as a prize-giving occasion, rewarding the brightest of young innovators across our many STEM clubs and Learning Pods who have made remarkable strides in their STEM journeys.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to engage with the vibrant STEM community in Guyana. Purchase your tickets now and be a part of the movement that’s driving youth toward a brighter, tech-empowered future.

For more information, please contact STEMGuyana at [email protected] or visit our website www.stemguyana.com. Follow us on social media for updates and sneak peeks into the event’s lineup, facebook: @stemguyana.

Come out to the Young Innovators Expo — ignite the spark of innovation and explore the endless possibilities in the world of technology and science!