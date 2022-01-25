STEM robotics programme launched for children with disabilities

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) in partnership with ExxonMobil Guyana today launched Phase Two of their Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Programme for children with disabilities in Special Education Needs (SEN) schools across Guyana.

The launch was held at the Little Rock Suites conference room in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Under this phase, STEM clubs will be established for children with disabilities in Regions 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10. These new clubs will complement the existing five clubs that were started in Phase One of the programme.

There are now total of twelve STEM clubs located in the SEN schools and Resource Centres for children with disabilities in the public education system.

Delivering the feature address during the simple ceremony was the Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six , Mr. David Armogan, who lauded ExxonMobil and GCOPD for this innovative project and also congratulated the partners for expanding the programme to the different regions.

Mr. Armogan also expressed his delight that children with disabilities from his region will have an opportunity to participate.

“Empowering youth are important catalysts for development, especially through science and technology. That is why STEM Education is one of ExxonMobil Guyana’s corporate responsibility focus areas. With this initiative, we are also able to deliver on our other main focus areas of youth and community empowerment,” said Suzie DeAbreu, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Community Relations Manager.

In providing an overview Mr. Ganesh Singh informed the small socially-distanced audience that through this programme the approximately 180 children with disabilities from the 12 clubs will be exposed to STEM robotics, environmental awareness, recycling and other topics in the field of STEM.

Singh also mentioned the participants will have an opportunity to conduct science experiments using the chemistry and physics kits provided through the programme. Participants will also be provided with a robotic kit with additional kits provided for use in the clubs.

Singh noted too that the sessions will be conducted using a hybrid approach due to the pandemic. Sessions will be both in-person and virtual conducted by experienced instructors in the various fields. Singh informed that the first phase of the programme in Region 4 was an overwhelming success and it is the hope that the additional clubs will be as successful.