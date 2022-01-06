‘Stay in isolation’ – Dr Anthony urges infected persons as active Covid cases surpass 3000



Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

Staying true to predictions made by Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, the country has recorded 967 new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day.

Guyana recorded 788 new cases on Wednesday and 485 new cases on Tuesday. Dr Anthony had contended that this surge in the number of positives is an indication of the presence of the Omicron variant on local shores.

The number of active cases currently stand at 3,481.

During his Covid update today, the Health Minister reiterated that this trend is expected to continue and as such, he encouraged the population to strictly follow all protocols and for those who are experiencing symptoms to get tested.

For those who have tested positive, Dr Anthony is pleading with them to adhere to all rules of isolation.

“All these people who have tested positive, we are asking them to stay in isolation because there are people who have tested positive and sometimes, they still walk around the place, which means they would be in their infectious period and they would be the person who would be spreading it to others,” he explained.

“So, I am asking all these persons, these 3,481 persons that currently have active Covid, that they remain in isolation and follow the protocol that has been established,” he added.

According to the Health Minister, most of the persons currently infected with the virus are displaying mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony explained that there is currently a flu which has been circulating, symptoms of which can be confused with that of the Omicron variant.

“There is also a flu that is going around and we have to differentiate between what might be flu and what might be Omicron or the coronavirus,” he emphasised.

“The medical personnel in every region, they are capable of making those diagnosis and in the case of Omicron, we have test that we can do to confirm whether or not, if we suspect this Omicron infection,” the Minister added.

“So, if there is any child or teacher or any member of the public for that matter, who feel that they have flu-like symptoms and they would want it to be further investigated, they can come to any one of our medical facilities and I’m sure the doctors there would be able to make that distinction and prescribe the relevant treatment,” Dr Anthony said.

So far, 412,801 or 80.5.% of adults have received a first dose of a Covid vaccine while 298,089 or 58.1% are fully vaccinated.

For the 12 to 17 age group, a total of 30,701 or 42.1% have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine while 21,906 or 30% have received both doses.

Regarding booster doses, 14,175 persons have received their jabs.

Guyana currently has 70 persons in hospitals across the country with 38 of those persons being at the Ocean View facility. Six persons are receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).