STATHS, JC in big clash on Friday for Manning Cup title Loop Jamaica

The 2022 urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football final takes place on Friday, with last season’s beaten finalists Jamaica College (JC) and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) battling it out at Sabina Park in Kingston at 6:00 pm.

The Manning Cup will be the second final of a double-header as Tivoli Gardens High and Haile Selassie will face off at 4:00 pm for the ISSA/Digicel Walker Cup knockout title.

The championship match between JC and STATHS will be the third Manning Cup final between the schools in five years.

JC, the winningest school in the Manning Cup history with 30 titles, were victories against STATHS in the 2017 and 2019 finals.

The schools met twice this season with JC coming out on top in each case. In their first match this year, JC won 1-0 in a Manning Cup quarter-final top-of-the-table fixture on November 11. Then on November 26, JC prevailed 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Despite JC prevailing twice over STATHS this season, the momentum entering the final is with the Spanish Road-based team based on its semi-final victory over the defending champions Kingston College (KC).

STATHS turned in a strong performance to surprise the red-hot KC 3-2 on a day when JC had to dig deep to beat Mona High 2-1 in their semi-final fixture.

With the momentum in their favour, STATHS will be looking to win their second Manning Cup title. They won their only title in 1987.

Following STATHS’ victory in 1987, JC won eight titles including five straight from 2013-2017 and that speaks volumes about their football programme.

The ‘Dark Blues’ will enter Friday’s final with an unbeaten record. Their unbeaten record in the Manning Cup this season has yielded 14 victories and two draws from 16 games, and during that run, JC scored 73 goals and only conceded seven.

STATHS, on the other hand, won 11 of their 16 games to get to the final. During that run, STATHS scored 49 goals and conceded 16.

The stage is now set for a big final.

