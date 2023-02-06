Statement by the Secretary-General – on the earthquake in T?rkiye and Syria

Black Immigrant Daily News

I was deeply saddened to hear of the extensive loss of life caused by the earthquake which affected southern T?rkiye and northern Syria earlier today.

More than 1,500 people have reportedly been killed and many more injured and the toll continues to rise as rescue efforts continue.

My heart goes out to the people of T?rkiye and Syria in this hour of tragedy. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured. The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the response. Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance.

We count on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by this disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge.

New York, 6 February 2023

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com