State House shooter jailed

Bethel Chimezie, the Nigerian national who perpetrated an attack at State House in Georgetown on December 15 2022, was sentenced today to three months imprisonment together with three years of supervised probation.

Chimeze was arrested by Assistant Superintendent Rodwell Sarrabo on January 16, 2023 for the offence of Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent, committed on Telon Perreira, at State House, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

He was charged on January 19, 2023. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan, where he was not required to plea. Bail was refused.

Today, the defendant pleaded guilty before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. He was sentenced to three months imprisonment together with three years probation supervision.

The Court started the maximum sentencing guideline at fifteen months and took into consideration the time Chimeze spent on remand.