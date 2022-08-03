Starbucks sales falter in China because of Covid restrictions

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In the three months ending on July 3, sales at Starbucks’ Chinese locations open at least 13 months dropped 44%.

“China faced its most severe COVID disruption since the onset of the pandemic,” in the quarter, said Belinda Wong, chairman of Starbucks China, during a Tuesday analyst call discussing the results. “Mobility restrictions and lockdowns were implemented faster and eased more slowly under China’s zero-Covid policy,” she said, adding that Shanghai, Starbucks’ largest market, was totally locked down for about two-thirds of the quarter.

Starbucks’ international sales fell 18% in the quarter, dragged down by poor results in China. Discounting the sales drop there, international growth would have been up by double digits, the company said Tuesday.

China’s zero-Covid policy has made it difficult for individuals and companies to get back to business as usual. That’s a problem for Starbucks, which counts China as one of its most important markets. Starbucks has about 5,760 Chinese locations, and points to the region as a growth opportunity for the brand.

Covid-19 restrictions dragged down Starbucks’ sales in China.