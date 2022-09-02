Starbucks names new CEO

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Starbucks has tapped Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO.

Narasimhan will become incoming CEO at Starbucks on October 1. He will officially begin his role in April and will then join the company’s board of directors, as well.

The Reckitt Benckiser Group, where Narasimhan most recently served as CEO, announced earlier on Thursday that he would be stepping down.

Howard Schultz, who took over Starbucks from outgoing CEO Kevin Johnson in an interim capacity last spring, will stay on as interim CEO throughout the transition. He will remain on Starbucks’ board.

Narasimhan steps into the role at a pivotal moment for Starbucks.

Read More