Starbucks Guyana expected to open in March/April at Amazonia Mall

Starbucks Guyana’s now hiring sign at the Amazonia Mall, Providence, EBD

Starbucks Guyana’s first outlet, which will be located at the Amazonia Mall in Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is expected to officially open its doors to the public in March/April of this year.

This was revealed by owner of the Amazonia Mall, Ramnaresh Sarwan during an exclusive interview with this publication.

Sarwan explained that the Amazonia Mall team has already done their part in facilitating the opening of the country’s first Starbucks location.

“From our side, we have basically already provided the stuff that they need, so most of the stuff that they need to do now [are] internal works and a bit of electrical…and basically once they’re complete and…comfortable…I’m assuming they’ll be ready in March or April,” Sarwan shared.

He added that the company is also in the process of training staff.

According to the former cricketer, he is happy to contribute to the transformation of a modern Guyana.

“I’m pleased to be a part of this kind of transformation of a modern Guyana and…in terms of the modern facilities that is happening around…this is just my small or little way of contributing to Guyana,” Sarwan remarked.

He added that this international franchise brings great value to the mall and by extension, Guyana, as it is one of the largest in the world.

The businessman noted too that “it’s going to increase the traffic [to the mall] and bring a level of very high standard.”

It was previously reported that the popular coffeehouse chain expressed interest in opening five outlets in Guyana.

Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond is quoted as saying that the company also wants a presence in Georgetown and along the East Coast of Demerara.

Starbucks started its expansion in the Caribbean nearly a decade ago.

Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

As of November 2021, the company had 33,833 stores in 80 countries, 15,444 of which were located in the United States.