Standoff between cops, inmates at Ocho Rios lockup Loop Jamaica

Calm has been reportedly restored following a standoff between the police and some prisoners at the Ocho Rios Police Station lockup in St Ann on Wednesday.

While he was unable to provide the specifics of what was developing at the police station, head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, confirmed that the matter was being resolved and brought under control.

Amid the standoff, members of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and additional police personnel were called to the police station, while the gates of the premises was closed to the public.

A fire truck was also on the premises.

It is understood that a number of prisoners were transferred from the lockup after the situation was brought under control.

The Ocho Rios Police Station lockup also featured in an incident last Thursday, which resulted in five men who were seen in a video assaulting another prisoner, being charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

The men were also seen on video throwing a corrosive substance on the victim.

The accused have been identified as: 33-year-old Dejaro Taylor otherwise called ‘Dusso’, of Steer Town, St Ann; 21-year-old Theoni Flemings of Islington, St Mary; 32-year-old Dale Douglas of Colegate, St Ann; 23-year-old Richard Jackson of Hart Street, Kingston; and 20-year-old Tajar Lynch of Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Reports are that between 8pm and 9pm., an argument developed among the men, during which the prisoner was assaulted.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was treated and is back in the custody of the police.

