Stakeholders urged to deepen partnership and collaboration in advancing research in the area of gender studies – as IGS celebrates 10th anniversary

The University of Guyana’s Institute for Gender Studies (IGS) celebrated its 10th anniversary on December 1, with various stakeholders calling for increased collaboration and partnership to advance gender studies programmes, gender dialogue, and research in Guyana.

The anniversary event included an art exhibition, dinner and keynote address held in the Education Lecture Theatre, UG’s Turkeyen Campus. It brought together a distinguished gathering of policymakers, activists, ambassadors, faculty and other instrumental partners who have championed the work of the Institute over the decade.

In her remarks, Director of the IGS, Dr. Lisa Edwards, reflected on the institution’s journey and expressed deep gratitude for the continuous support from local and international partners.

A key feature of the evening was the address by Professor Emerita Kamala Kempadoo, a pioneer in the start of the IGS. Professor Kempadoo commended the institute for its dedication on educating the public on gender issues, conducting essential research, and keeping vital conversations going. In her keynote address, Professor Kempadoo delivered a thought-provoking presentation titled “Sex, Gender and Violence: The (Feminist) Struggle Continues,” in which she explored the complex ways sexuality shapes social and material realities. Her discussion examined how intimate relationships, whether formed for emotional connection, financial support, or improved living conditions, can influence a person’s life trajectory. She also highlighted how sexual expression becomes visible through behaviours, interactions, and the fulfilment of human desires. Additionally, she addressed the use of sexual and emotional energy in sustaining social life, meeting personal and collective needs, and navigating systems of power, opportunity, and development.

The anniversary dinner featured other compelling remarks from key representatives, underscoring the collaborative spirit that sustains the IGS. The Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana and Suriname, lauded the Institute’s impactful approach: “What I like about the gender institute is that it is facilitating public conversations to talk about gender violence not only against women but to have the conversions with men and boys and girls. We will continue to support the role of the institute and this initiative.”

The Chairperson of the Women and Gender Equality Commission, Ms Indranie Chandarpal, took attendees down memory lane, chronicling the Institute’s inception and the sustained effort required for its work. She noted the collaboration in supporting the research process and the provision of scholarships for women to study. She also appreciated the successful events produced through the partnership, extended appreciation to all current and past IGS staff, and challenged the Institute to continue to focus on the tasks initially outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, thanked the Canadian High Commissioner and other stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring the work of the IGS is supported and sustained. She emphasised that the IGS is crucial in “allowing those who have a voice to speak up.” Professor Mohamed Martin further acknowledged Professor Kempadoo as the “mother of the institute from its inception,” assuring attendees that the IGS is “in good hands”.

The IGS was officially inaugurated on the 28th August, 2015 by the University of Guyana in partnership with the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Institute of Gender and Development Studies and York University in Canada.

The Institute was established to serve as a hub for multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary teaching, research, dialogue, and action on local and transnational issues on women and gender. Key speakers at the launch of the IGS highlighted the crucial role of the IGS in contributing to the formulation and implementation of a national gender and development policy, advancing gender justice, and tackling social problems faced by citizens. The IGS was seen as a functional commitment by the university to meet its obligation to address social problems and contribute significantly to Guyana’s national policy agenda.