Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop water taxi service to remain uninterrupted as DHB reopens to vehicular traffic

A water taxi operating in the Demerara River

Statement from MARAD:

Due to the reopening of the Demerara Harbour Bridge to vehicular and passenger service,

the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) advises commuters that the water taxi

service at the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be terminated at 18:00hrs. today.

However, the service operating between Grove, East Bank Demerara and Wales, West Bank

Demerara, will continue until 20:00 hrs. this evening while the Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop

service will remain uninterrupted throughout the night.

Water taxis operating between Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop will resume regular hours of

operation (05:30h– 20:00h) from Friday, July 28, 2023.