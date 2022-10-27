Stabbing attack in Italy kills one, injures soccer player Pablo Mari

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Rome

CNN

—

One person has died and four people, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, were “seriously injured” after a stabbing attack on the outskirts of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, according to Italian national police.

The suspected attacker has been arrested, police said.

“A mentally unstable man decided to stab people. One person has died and four are now seriously injured,” a police spokesman said.

Mari, who is an Arsenal center-back currently on loan at AC Monza, was not seriously hurt in the attack, Arsenal said in a statement Thursday.

“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan center-back Pablo Mari,” Arsenal said.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident,” the statement read

CNN has reached out to Monza club for an update.

This is a breaking story. More to come