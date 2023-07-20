St Vincent PM calls for calm following deadly shootings in Kingstown

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has promised Vincentians that the perpetrators involved in Wednesday night’s shooting in Kingstown which left five males dead, will be brought to justice.

Tensions were high in the capital city of St Vincent and the Grenadines last night after the lives of five people were snuffed out during a shooting spree.

Describing the incident as a terrible tragedy in a video message from Morrocco, Gonsalves, who also has responsibility for National Security, has called for calm and for persons not to panic.

“We have to be resolute in fighting the criminals. There are ramped-up measures that are being taken and for tactical and operational reasons I can’t say what all those measures are.

But I want to appeal to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, people in the communities to assist the police with any information you may have.”

The prime minister says the police service is on high alert as well as the border control officials, customs and immigration.

Gonsalves said he has been advised by the police that they have certain leads and over the next few days ‘we would be able to get a better handle as to who and what are responsible for these killings.’

The prime minister assured citizens that the government is resolved to get to the bottom of this incident and to continue to put the safety of the people at the top of its agenda.

He added: “This fascination with guns… and the guns coming from the United States of America… and the ease in which they come in… and then it is mixed with drugs and other matters of vanity and all kinds of quests for power through the gun… we have to look and see if there are external involvements of one kind or another. We will try to get to the bottom of it and be calm…don’t panic.”

He said these acts of senseless killings and the young males involved in these matters must know that it can only end with grief for them.

“We will get to the bottom of this and we will bring the perpetrators to justice. Those who carried out the killings and those who are the authors, even if they didn’t pull the trigger themselves.”

The prime minister has extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.