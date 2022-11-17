St. Patrick Church goes up in flames

The fire at the St Patrick Anglican Church in Rose Hall, Berbice

Considered one of the oldest churches in the country, the St. Patrick Anglican Church located in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) went up in flames this morning.

The church, which was established over 180 years ago, is the oldest Church in the Parish and might be the third oldest Church in the entire Berbice.

It is situated at Rose Hall, East Canje.

Reverend Ezra Minty said worship had not been held at the building for just over one year. Reports are also that the building was off grid and has been without electricity.

Rev. Minty believes the fire was deliberately set.

Meanwhile, Divisional Fire Officer Clive McDonald said when the fire service arrived on the scene, the entire building was engulfed.

He too believes that the fire was deliberately set. The building was completely destroyed.

The fire was first seen at about 5:00h.