St Mary’s Government primary parents claim Jnr Panorama results mix-up

Parents of students of St Mary’s Government Primary School during their visit to the Ministry of Education in Port of Spain on Monday. PHOTO BY NICHOLAS MARAJ – Nicholas Maraj

PARENTS of students attending St Mary’s Government Primary School in Moruga staged a protest on Monday outside the Ministry of Education’s head office in Port of Spain demanding proper results of this weekend’s Junior Panorama finals.

The angry parents claimed a mix-up in the results which saw the school’s band place tenth.

Later on Monday evening, parent Nicole Cooper contacted Newsday to say ministry officials called the school’s principal confirming there was indeed a mix-up.

Another parent, Victoria Hamilton also told Newsday, “Our children played pan in Queen’s Park Savannah. They placed tenth. Before the panorama even finished, we heard the results were out. This is not a protest, we just want it to be acknowledged and an apology to both schools. They announced we came in tenth but officially we came in second.”

However, up to press time on Tuesday night, Newsday was unable to independently confirm if there was indeed a mix-up in the results as calls to the lines of several officials in the ministry’s communications department went unanswered.

Hamilton said, “We are not sore losers. But the need to go back and check the performance. Another school arrived later and as such, they were supposed to lose points for that. Still again, something not adding up. The maths just not ‘mathsing’,” she said.

“If we were wronged, we don’t want a hidden apology. We want a public apology. We don’t want nothing in secret.”

The parents claimed to have gotten the run-around at the ministry on Monday.

When Newsday reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, she asked that Newsday’s queries be sent to her via text message. Up to press time, her response was not forthcoming.

