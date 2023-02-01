St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Attends Meeting in Havana

Black Immigrant Daily News

Havana, Cuba, January 31, 2023) – On 26th January 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas arrived in Havana to attend the Congress on the New International Economic Order (NIEO), which took place during the V International Conference for World Balance “With all and for the good of all,” Dialogue of Civilizations. At the conference, the Republic of Cuba welcomed 1100 plus delegates from across some 87 countries.

The Conference considered and discussed ideas and strategic responses to a broad range of issues including the renewal of the “Declaration on the Establishment of a New International Economic Order (NIEO).”

On Friday, 27th January 2023, Minister Douglas was invited to deliver a few opening remarks on the NIEO. In addressing the gathering, the Minister expressed the importance of the date of 1st May, 2024, which will mark the 50th Anniversary (1974-2024) since the historic endorsement of the United Nations (UN) Resolution on the NIEO. On examining the future of the NIEO, Dr. Douglas articulated that the three-fold task of the NIEO over the next two years would be to reflect on its history and the events that led to its formation; to renovate its vision for the 21st century, and to outline the plans and strategies required to fulfill this vision.

Also on Friday, during the margins of the conference, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas paid a courtesy call on his Cuban counterpart, H.E. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. Among the topics discussed were Cuba’s leadership role in the G77+China and challenges of the current global landscape; the blockbuster court case over Cuba’s debt; and the US-Cuba relations.

Following the encounter with Minister Rodriguez Parrilla, the Hon. Minister Douglas met with H.E. Felix Plasencia, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP). Issues raised during the meeting included the challenges and structure of the organisation, future membership in the organisation and in the ALBA Bank and the upcoming ALBA Games scheduled for 19th April, 2023 in Venezuela.

Later that evening, the Hon. Minister Douglas, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Lucia, Hon. Alva Baptiste sustained a joint meeting with the CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors in Havana. In general, the meeting discussed relations between CARICOM countries and Cuba, challenges faced by the missions in Havana as well as possible solutions to these issues.

The Hon. Minister was accompanied by H.E. Verna Mills, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of Cuba as well as Mr. Winston Hanley, Counsellor.

