St Joseph Lab the 1st to be certified to the revised national laboratory standard

Deputy CEO, Ms Deborah Ramsey signs Terms and Conditions of the Certification

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Certification Services Department on Thursday, September 29, 2022 recertified the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory after it demonstrated conformance to the requirements of the revised Guyana Standard (GYS 170:2021) – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory. This certification marks the first of the Laboratories in Guyana to conform to the requirements of this updated standard.

The certificate, which is valid for two years, along with a plaque was handed over to the laboratory by Ms. Rosmarie Liliah, Technical Officer within the GNBS Certification Services Department, during a brief ceremony at the Lab’s Parade Street, Georgetown location. Receiving the certificate on behalf of the establishment was Ms. Deborah Ramsay, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital.

In addressing those at the ceremony, Ms. Ramsay firstly expressed gratitude on behalf of the medical institution to the GNBS for recertification to the new edition of the Laboratory standard. The Deputy CEO stated that the certification comes at a time when the hospital is celebrating its 77th anniversary. She acknowledged the efforts of the Laboratory Team in ensuring standards are maintained and added that the certification along with the overall ISO 15189 certification the Hospital received in 2021 will be able to address crucial aspects in the lab, including risks.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nolan Hawke, Quality Manager of the Laboratory stated that implementing standards requires teamwork and good leadership. He added, “I am happy that the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory was able to step over to the revised standard which includes pieces of the ISO 9001, ISO 15198 and the ISO 17025 international standards.” The Quality Manager encouraged other labs to not be timid about adopting the requirements of the revised standard because it will help to improve the overall national health care system.

On behalf of the GNBS, Technical Officer, Ms. Rosmarie Liliah congratulated the Lab for being the first to be certified to the revised National standard. She advised that impromptu audits will be conducted by the Bureau to ensure that conformance to the requirements is maintained.

The scope of the certification covers, hematology, serology, biochemistry and microbiology, immunology, parasitology/urology and Elisa/PCR.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS monitors the operations of laboratories involved in testing, measurement and/or calibration activities to ensure that they are satisfying the criteria for certification and the requirements outlined in the National Standard.

Laboratories, which conform to the requirements of this standard, are provided with formal recognition to attest that they have implemented an effective laboratory management system, which aids their provision of accurate and reliable results to patients, medical practitioners, and other requiring medical results.