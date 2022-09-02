St George’s High School fire was electrical in nature – GFS

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:
Re: Update on fire at St. George’s High
The Guyana Fire Service has completed its investigation into the fire which destroyed the St. George’s High School on July 20, 2022.
Based on our findings the fire was electrical in nature and stemmed from an inoperable duplex receptacle located in the Social Studies Department on the North Eastern wall of the building.
Though inoperable, electricity was going to the duplex receptacle and the subsequent overheating of the insulation caused the plastic coating on the wire to melt, resulting in arcing and sparking which ignited nearby combustibles and spread to the entire building.
The Guyana Fire Service is urging citizens to ensure electrical appliances, outlets and wiring are of the correct standard as advised by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS). These items should be examined on a regular basis to ensure they are in proper working order.
Citizens are also advised to equip their homes and businesses with fire extinguishers and smoke detectors for the early detection and extinction of fires.