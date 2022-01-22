St. Cuthbert’s Secondary School receives table tennis gear



DCEO-AHED Marti DeSouza plays a friendly game with a student DCEO-AHED Marti DeSouza plays a friendly game with a student

The Ministry of Education on Friday handed over two complete table tennis sets to St. Cuthbert’s Secondary School.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer with responsibility for Amerindian Hinterland Education Development (DCEO-AHED), Marti DeSouza said that this is in keeping with the Ministry’s vision to produce rounded students. He added that it will also enhance the school’s Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) Physical Education programme.

“It is a little gesture of where we want to be heading in terms of sports development and producing well rounded individuals not just in academics.”

DeSouza speaking to some of the students at St Cuthbert’s Secondary School

DeSouza encouraged the students to get involved in the sport.

This is part of a larger programme which will see secondary schools across the hinterland being given access to sporting equipment.

St. Cuthbert’s Secondary School Headteacher, Janice Williams expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for the timely donation.

The equipment is part of the second tranche of 50 table tennis tables from the People’s Republic of China through the Embassy in Guyana and is aimed at promoting the sport in schools.