St Andrew South police list a string of wanted persons and POI Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St Andrew South police have listed a number of persons who are wanted or have been deemed as persons of interest (POI) in the division. The named individuals are being advised to report to the Hunts Bay Police Station immediately.

Those listed as being wanted are:

1. Ronald Smith, otherwise ‘Skull’, who frequents Browns Lane, Ashley Road and Bentley Road in St Andrew, as well as Central Village and Top Burke Road in St Catherine. He is wanted for a case of wounding with intent.

2. Romario Grant, otherwise called ‘Kaka’, of Nelson Road, Kingston 13. He is wanted for murder.

3. Albert Mitchell, otherwise called ‘Ballie’, of Anderson Drive, Riverton Meadows in St Andrew. He is wanted for murder.

4. Marques Ellis of Riverton Meadows in St Andrew, who is wanted for murder.

5. Shantoney Cardis, otherwise called ‘Chassy’, who frequents Union Gardens, Green Road and Harbour View in St Andrew. He is wanted in connection with a shooting.

6. Shawayne Campbell, otherwise called ‘Fatta’ or ‘Stinga’, of Majesty Gardens, St Andrew, who is wanted for murder.

7. Anteniel Reynolds, otherwise called ‘Son Son’, of New Haven, St Andrew, who is wanted for murder.

8. Jermaine Richards, otherwise called ‘Reechie’, who frequents Ashoka Road and Penwood Road in St Andrew.

9. Ackeem Sibbles, otherwise called ‘Reds’. He is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet one inch tall. He is wanted for murder.

10. Quadon Green is wanted for murder. He is of a bleached brown complexion and about five feet four inches tall.

The persons of interest are:

1. Dennis Brown, otherwise called ‘Prezzi’, of Bay Farm Road, St Andrew.

2. Marvin Thomas, otherwise called ‘Gun Head’, of Rhoden Crescent, St Andrew.

3. Evroy Knight, otherwise called ‘Bunny’, of McDonald Place, St Andrew.

4. Orlando Rattray, otherwise called ‘Tavaughn’, of Rhoden Crescent, St Andrew.

5. Rudeesh Vassel, otherwise called ‘Sizzla’, of Seaward Drive, St Andrew.

6. Mark Harrison, otherwise called ‘Mark Two’, of Four Forty Drive, St Andrew.

7. Anthony Richards, otherwise called ‘Dabby Daps’, of Thetford Avenue, St Andrew.

8. Phebian Burke, otherwise called ‘Shane’, of Welcome Avenue, St Andrew.

9. Everol Hilton, otherwise called ‘Chunkie’, of Carwaina Avenue, St Andrew.

10. Stephen Sterling, otherwise called ‘Tractor’, of Savitri Road, St Andrew.

11. Omar Levy, otherwise called ‘Squaddie’, of Balcombe Drive, St Andrew.

12. Matthew Hemmings, otherwise called ‘Wrong Move’, of York Avenue, St Andrew.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-927-7778, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com