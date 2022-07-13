Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister calls state of emergency as President flees to Maldives

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country, according to a high ranking security official, shortly before he was due to formally step down.

Rajapaksa and his wife flew to Mal?, in the Maldives, on an AN32 troop transport plane from the Sri Lanka Air Force, the official said.

Local air traffic control refused the plane’s request to land until an intervention by the Speaker of Maldivian Parliament Majlis and former President, Mohamed Nasheed, according to the official. CNN has reached out to Nasheed for comment.

The embattled Rajapaksa was previously blocked from departing Sri Lanka at least twice on Monday, after refusing to join a public immigration queue at the Bandaranaike International Airport, a high-ranking military source told CNN.

Aides for Rajapaksa arrived at the airport in Colombo on Monday with 15 passports belonging to the president and members of his family — including First Lady Ioma Rajapaksa — who had booked seats on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight leaving for Dubai at 6:25 p.m. local time, according to the military source.

Read More