Sri Lanka’s former president tipped to return to crisis-hit nation next week

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Colombo, Sri Lanka (CNN)Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the crisis-hit island nation last month amid mass protests, is expected to return to the country next week, according to a senior minister.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told CNN late Wednesday the Sri Lankan government had been told of Rajapaksa’s return “through diplomatic channels.”

“Officially we have no role in the return. He is a citizen of Sri Lanka and can travel as he wishes,” Sabry said.

Rajapaksa’s estranged cousin Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, told reporters Wednesday the former leader would return on August 24.

Rajapaksa is in Thailand after fleeing Sri Lanka in July on a military plane for Maldives, and then traveling to Singapore, days after angry protesters stormed his official residence and office.

