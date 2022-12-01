Spice Assured Fans She Is Doing Okay: “Jesus Never Fails Me”

Spice says she is on the mend following her recent health scare in the Dominican Republic.

The Queen of Dancehall popped up on Instagram on Thursday to let her fans know that she is doing okay. Spice’s latest post comes three weeks after her first post last month, reacting to mounting concerns surrounding her health after rumors that she was placed in a medically induced coma following a plastic surgery procedure in the Dominican Republic.

It appears that her fans have been hitting her DM over the past few weeks asking her about her recovery.

“Hey Besties I just feel like popping in to say hi, my Dm is still full with concerns but I’m ok,” she wrote. “How are you guys doing, are you ready for the holiday? I miss you all so much, Just remember I love you for real in real life.”

Spice also shared a couple hashtags, including “Jesus never fails me” and “Queen of Dancehall.” She also noted that the photo she shared is an old pic.

Last month, Spice revealed that she had a ruptured hernia that led to her hospitalization. She also denied rumors that she had a heart attack and was in a coma. While she didn’t elaborate further on what caused her health scare, it’s good to know that she is recovering. Sources shared with Urban Islandz that she is back in the United States, where she has been getting further health care.

In the meantime, her peers in dancehall and her fans have sounded off with a big sigh of relief. “My baby is back can’t wait to see you Monday,” her friend Estelita Quintero wrote. Shaneil Muir added, “God is always in control love you.”

“All your real fans only want to know that you are doing well, happy to see that you are back, god is good all the time. You don’t have to post anything in your personal life… I’m leaving it right there love you more than you will ever know,” one fan said.