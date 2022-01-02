Speeding motorcyclist crashes into East Canje bus shed

Karan Ramcharran, a 27-year-old resident of lot 55 West Canefield, Canje, Berbice, has been hospitalised after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a bus shed on the Cumberland Public Road, East Canje.

The incident occurred sometime around 22:35 hours on Saturday.

According to police reports, Ramcharran was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the Cumberland Public Road, East Canje, Berbice at a fast rate of speed on motorcycle CL 3046, when he lost control of the bike.

The motorcycle swerved east and collided into a wooden bus shed situated on the eastern side of Cumberland Public Road. As a result of the collision, Ramcharran received injuries about his head and body.

He was picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him for observation, suffering from lacerations to his forehead and bruises about his body.

The motorcycle is lodged at Central Police Station to be examined by the licensing and certifying officer. Further enquiries in progress.