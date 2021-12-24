Speeding driver killed in Bush Lot accident

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Speeding driver killed in Bush Lot accident
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
A 28-year-old man was on the morning of Christmas Eve killed in an accident which occurred along the Bush Lot Public Road, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). The dead man has been iden…