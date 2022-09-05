Speeding driver dies in Mon Repos accident

Dead: Omar Khan

A 45-year-old man who was reportedly driving at a fast rate of speed is now dead following an accident at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) which occurred at around 14:50h no Sunday.

Dead is Omar Khan of Better Hope, ECD.

Khan was driving motorcar PKK 4289 which was proceeding south along the Melsha Access Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to flip and crash into a nearby trench.

The driver was pulled out of the wreckage by public-spirited persons. EMTs who responded to the incident pronounced the driver dead at the scene.